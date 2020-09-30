Extreme sports daredevil: Chinese pop star and Vanguard actor Zhu Zhengting isn't just a pretty boy

After being shelved for eight months because of the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of movie theatres, Jackie Chan's blockbuster action thriller Vanguard will finally be released today (Sept 30).

Apart from the much anticipated stunts and kung fu, the movie also has awesome scenery — filming took place in nine different locations including London, Dubai, Zambia, and India — and a cast of young, good-looking actors.

One of them is 24-year-old rising Chinese star Zhu Zhengting.

Once a trainee in Chinese reality boyband competition shows Produce 101 and Idol Producer, he's now the leader of the popular C-pop group NEXT.

While making his mark in music and dance — both of which are an inextricable part of his life — Zhengting doesn't plan on stopping there.

"I don't want to limit my life," he told AsiaOne over the phone in an interview earlier this year. "I feel like everyone has countless potential to be realised — each decision results in a completely different outcome. With regards to new and unexplored territory, I really like trying new things."

Zhu Zhengting in a Vanguard movie still. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

After meeting acclaimed Hong Kong director Stanley Tong — purely by luck, he said — and impressing him with an impromptu somersault, he was offered the chance to be in Vanguard, which he readily accepted.

He said: "Every boy wants to be a hero and save others. Everyone wants to be in an action film, the same goes for me."

Vanguard's young genius arms expert

In Vanguard, Zhengting plays Condor, a highly intelligent weapons master and a skilled airstrike tech. He is the youngest member of an international security team helmed by Jackie's character Tang Huanting.

The team goes on a perilous mission to rescue a businessman and his daughter from a military group, chasing down a terrorist group to put a stop to their actions.

Condor is mostly airborne throughout his scenes, providing additional artillery assistance aboard a hoverboard-like aircraft.

While zipping through the skies looks like a breeze, reality proved to be different. Zhengting revealed that he had to be wired up for several hours on end, dressed in a heavyset outfit. The scorching weather was not on his side either.

When asked if the experience was a frightening one, the chipper actor replied: "I actually like extreme sports so I was okay." Besides parkour and parachuting, he even tried being a human slingshot before!

"I felt really cool," he laughed. "Many boys like heroes such as Superman or Iron Man who can fly around. For me, I feel it's really, really great to be able to do the same."

Meeting the iconic Jackie Chan

Coming face to face with his father's idol that he, too, respected so much, was an absolutely nerve-wracking experience for Zhengting.

"I was so afraid of saying the wrong things, afraid that I would do the wrong things," he said.

During their scenes together, Jackie was nothing but the image of pure professionalism, offering encouragement and advice, and even reminding Zhengting to eat more during meal times.

Maturity and growth

Zhu Zhengting in a Vanguard movie still. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

Looking back on his past two years as an idol, Zhengting said he's had to deal with a fair share of criticism and bullying from haters. Fortunately, he's not one to get bogged down by negativity; their criticism made him work even harder at his job and himself.

"Instead of being bothered by people who hate me, why not focus my efforts on those who support and like me?" he remarked.

Zhu Zhengting in a Vanguard movie still. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

"Let's say there are 100 people. It's impossible for you to make all 100 of them like you. There will always be parts of you and things you do that some people would never be satisfied with. As long as you work hard to improve yourself and leave no regrets behind, I think that's enough."

Vanguard is now showing in cinemas, and it also stars Yang Yang, Ai Lun, Mu Qimiya, and Xu Ruohan.

