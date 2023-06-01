'Extreme unfair tyranny against its artists': Exo's Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen file for termination of 'slave contract' with SM Entertainment

Is this going to be the end of South Korean idol group Exo?

Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen has filed for termination of their exclusive contracts with SM Entertainment in a statement released today (June 1) by their legal representative.

According to the statement, the three members, who formed Exo's subgroup Exo-CBX, have submitted seven requests to SM Entertainment since March 21 to view their earnings and payments in detail as they believed that there are problematic aspects to their earnings.

However, they were rejected as SM Entertainment allegedly claimed that the company could not reveal the information to their talents.

In addition, the statement also indicated that the agency forced their talents to sign exclusive contracts with the company for up to 13 years and demand they renew their contract for at least another four years.

According to a report by South Korea news media Newsen, the standard exclusive contract for pop culture artists (singer-centred) notified by the Korea Fair Trade Commission is a contract period of seven years.

The three idols felt that SM Entertainment's action is repeatedly committing "extreme unfair tyranny against its artists."

They also believed that the agency continues to subject their talents to unfair "slave contracts", which violates the existing laws surrounding exclusive contracts in the entertainment industry, and have decided to pursue legal action against them.

Their lawyer also conveyed that the three idols are "seriously considering" filing a complaint with the Fair Trade Commission regarding the long-term existing exclusive contract and subsequent exclusive contract.

At the end of the statement, Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen apologised to their fans for causing concern and do not want them to worry too much while they resolve the dispute with the company.

They also thanked their fans for their support.

They said: "We hope that you will pay attention to our words and our courage. Once again, we sincerely thank the fans who have supported us for a long time."

Exo has faced a series of ups and downs since they debuted in 2012. The group initially consisted of 12 members — Suho, Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O, Kai, Sehun, Kris, Z. Tao and Lu Han.

Between May 2014 and August 2015, Chinese members Kris, Lu Han and Z.Tao separately filed lawsuits against SM Entertainment to terminate their contract, citing health problems and unfair treatment and profit distribution.

In October 2016, Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin debuted with the band's first sub-group Exo-CBX, which is a combination of their initials. They have released one studio album and three extended plays.

In response to the legal notice, SM Entertainment said that there were people approaching their talents to deliver false information and vow legal action against them.

The label added: "We will do our best to live up to the high expectations of fans who truly love our artists by strictly responding to illegal acts by impure external forces".

South Korean news media Ilgan Sport further reported that SM Entertainment has forwarded a legal document to Big Planet Made, an entertainment company established in 2021 and which currently manages talents including former Sistar member Soyou and former Nu'est member Ren.

A SM Entertainment representative confirmed the news, while a representative for Big Planet Made said that they are checking on the matter.

Since February 2020, Exo members have been working on solo activities and promoting separately as the South Korean members complete their mandatory military service.

On April 8 last year, Chinese member Lay announced that he had parted ways with the label after the conclusion of his 10-year contract with the company.

Kai also began his mandatory military service on May 11.

ALSO READ: 'He looks like an 80-year-old grandpa': Jet Li's appearance in recent video leaves netizens concerned again

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.