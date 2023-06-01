'He looks like an 80-year-old grandpa': Jet Li's appearance in recent video leaves netizens concerned again

He's 60 years old, but some netizens are saying Jet Li looks two decades older

The action star's health has been a concern among his fans in recent years. Recently, when he appeared in a video for a brand, netizens observed that he looked terribly thin.

His cheeks were sunken and his face was full of wrinkles. His eyes also appeared protruding.

His frail looks sparked discussion among netizens, with some speculating that his hyperthyroidism has relapsed.

Netizens' comments on Jet Li's recent video

PHOTO: Weibo

A user said: "He looks like an 80-year-old grandpa."

"He is so thin he looks like Jacky Wu now," one observed, referring to the Taiwanese comedian-host who was just in Singapore.

"He is a foreigner so I am no longer interested in him," another netizen, purportedly Chinese, commented, making references to his Singaporean citizenship.

Jet gave up his US citizenship for Singapore's in 2009, and one of the known reasons was his preference for the Singapore education system for his daughters. Since 1999, Jet has been married to his second wife, former actress Nina Li Chi, 61, and they have two daughters, Jane, 23 and Jada, 20.

Showbiz insiders analysed that he could have caused trauma to his body during his younger days filming action scenes, and that contributed to an acceleration of his ageing process.

When congratulating producer Tiffany Chen's first livestream in December 2022, his face appeared stiff and swollen, and his neck seemed unusually thick with the veins visible. Netizens expressed concern and were worried that his old condition had relapsed.

In 2018, a picture of Jet, where he looked much older with wrinkles and white hair, made its round on the internet. He clarified that it was primarily due to lighting and camera angles.

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.