Stiff facial muscles and swollen neck: Netizens worried for Jet Li's health after recent video

Tiffany Chen, renowned film producer and investor in Hong Kong, did her first Douyin sales livestream on Dec 19 and received sterling support from many of her celebrity friends, including Carina Lau, Gong Li, Louis Koo, Huang Xiaoming and Jam Hsiao.

Among them is Jet Li, who said in a video: "Congratulations Tiffany, all the best to your first Douyin sales livestream!"

According to media reports, some netizens noticed that the 59-year-old's face appears stiff and swollen, and his neck seems unusually thick with the veins visible. They expressed concern for his health, worried that his old condition has relapsed.

Jet was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism in 2013. Common symptoms for hyperthyroidism include swelling in the neck area, severe mood swings, rapid breathing, persistent lethargy and insomnia.

In 2018, a picture of Jet, where he looked much older with wrinkles and white hair, made its round on the internet.

He clarified that it was primarily due to lighting and camera angles. He reportedly reduced his workload drastically and focused on rest and recovery.

Perhaps his recent appearance was due to poor lighting and camera angles, too?

