'A stampede might happen': Jacky Wu and Wang Lei's livestream in Bedok draw huge crowds, netizens concerned

Some celebrities may worry about not being popular enough, but being too popular can also come at a price.

Yesterday (May 29), local getai singer and host Wang Lei announced in a Facebook post that veteran Taiwanese host Jacky Wu would host a livestream with him at Bedok Central later that evening. Over 20,000 viewers tuned in in the first 30 minutes, and the two-hour livestream garnered 277,000 views and 65,000 comments in total.

In the livestream, Wang Lei, 61, and members of his e-commerce group Sell Fish Boy were seen walking from the hawker centre towards a row of shophouses. A crowd was already following them.

Later on, Jacky, 60, joined them to walk towards the shophouses and fans trailed after them closely with enthusiastic waves and their phones held high.

Jacky was accompanied by what appeared to be private security personnel.

They entered a shop and pulled down the shutters for the filming of the livestream.

Some netizens were concerned with the large unregulated crowds, giving examples of potential catastrophic outcomes.

The few security personnel present did not seem adequate to control the throngs of people.

"Should have gotten security personnel for crowd control. A stampede might happen if there is no proper control!" one user exclaimed in the comment section when Wang Lei shared the livestream onto his own Facebook page.

Netizens' comments on Wang Lei's Facebook livestream.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Wang Lei

Another cast doubt on organisers not going through proper procedures, writing: "Hope there was a police permit and crowd control for such mass gatherings. A stampede and deaths might occur."

Some netizens later commented in the livestream that they saw the police at the venue.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

Netizens' comments on Wang Lei's Facebook livestream.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Wang Lei

However, most netizens were more concerned about not getting a photo with the popular Jacky.

"I am at the venue, but there are too many people. I am surrounded by people and I can't take photos with you guys," one lamented.

"Jacky, can we take pictures later?" a user wondered hopefully.

Another wrote in relief: "Luckily I am not there even though I love Wang Lei and Jacky."

Wang Lei also wrote about the event in another Facebook post earlier this morning.

He shared many photos of himself with Jacky, and also of the crowds.

Photos of Wang Lei and Jacky Wu in the livestream yesterday evening (May 29).

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Wang Lei

Wang Lei wrote: " The live event last night was a bomb. It has been a long time since I had a livestream in Singapore. I must thank Jacky for flying all the way from Taiwan to do one with me. He only came here for one day, and he's going back to Taiwan today…

"I also want to thank netizens from all over Singapore who travelled to see our livestream. I never expected so many people to come. Special thanks to all of you."

ALSO READ: 'Mistresses will eventually feel like wives': Mark Lee on extramarital affairs and secret to his 24-year marriage

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com



No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.