Ezra Miller arrested after allegedly throwing chair at woman

Ezra Miller has been arrested after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman.

The Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore actor was apprehended by police in Hawaii at around 1.30 am (7.30 pm Singapore time) on Tuesday (April 19) morning for second-degree assault after being found during a traffic stop, 20 minutes after cops had responded to reports of an alleged incident at a get-together at a private residence in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna.

The Hawaii Police Department issued a news release which read: "During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut."

The woman refused treatment for her injury, while Ezra was released after 4 am pending further investigation.

The Flash star's arrest came three weeks after they were charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident at a karaoke bar.

At the time, police said: "Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts. The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail."

On the same evening, the We Need to Talk About Kevin actor was accused of "threatening to bury" a couple he'd been staying with.

The unnamed couple also accused the star of stealing their belongings and filed for a restraining order against Ezra, but later dropped their application to order the actor to stay away.

In addition, Ezra is also involved in a separate case relating to an alleged traffic violation in Hilo until April 26, where the actor was said to be being "uncooperative and refused to leave the area and continued to obstruct the sidewalk."

