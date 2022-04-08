Ezra Miller's future uncertain following arrest

When it comes to public figures, scandals abound. Recently, it's not just Will Smith whose career is in jeopardy due to deplorable behaviour.
Ezra Miller, star of The Flash, has cut themself out to be a controversial figure, and their recent arrest in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment is the latest in the star's string of questionable acts over the years.
The Hawaii incident happened on March 28, 2022, when Miller became agitated at patrons singing karaoke in a bar. Allegedly, Miller shouted obscenities and snatched the microphone from a 23-year-old woman and lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts. Miller was arrested and charged before being released on a US$500 (S$681) bail.
A Hawaiian couple also filed a temporary restraining order against Miller on March 29, claiming that after Miller's arrest, Miller barged into their bedroom and threatened them by saying "I will bury you and your slut wife". The couple also alleged that Miller stole the woman's passport and the man's wallet, and the temporary restraining order was granted the following day.
These are not isolated incidents as Kenneth Quiocho, Hawaii Police Assistant Chief, told The Associated Press that there were at least ten calls to the police involving Miller since March 7.
According to a report by Rolling Stone, after these incidents, executives from DC and Warner Bros. held an emergency meeting on March 30 to decide what to do with Miller and their future within the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The consensus was to pause any future projects involving Miller, which includes their appearances in the DCEU.
Miller was involved in several incidents in the past too. For instance, in April 2020, footage of the actor choking a woman was spread around social media.
In January 2022, Miller also posted a video on Instagram threatening the Ku Klux Klan, telling members of the North Carolina chapter to kill themselves, stating "we'll do it for you if that's what you want". The video has been deleted since.
It is unclear whether The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, would still premiere on June 23, 2023. Its release was already postponed from Nov 4, 2022, following reports of Miller's meltdowns on set.
Despite fans of The Flash losing out and potentially needing to be more patient before seeing a live-action feature film of their favourite superhero, be it with a new actor in the suit or with a much-delayed release, it is clear that Ezra Miller must be held accountable for their actions regardless. For now, the future of Miller's career is shaky and uncertain.
