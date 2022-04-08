Ezra Miller's future uncertain following arrest

When it comes to public figures, scandals abound. Recently, it's not just Will Smith whose career is in jeopardy due to deplorable behaviour.

Ezra Miller, star of The Flash, has cut themself out to be a controversial figure, and their recent arrest in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment is the latest in the star's string of questionable acts over the years.

The Hawaii incident happened on March 28, 2022, when Miller became agitated at patrons singing karaoke in a bar. Allegedly, Miller shouted obscenities and snatched the microphone from a 23-year-old woman and lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts. Miller was arrested and charged before being released on a US$500 (S$681) bail.

PHOTO: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

A Hawaiian couple also filed a temporary restraining order against Miller on March 29, claiming that after Miller's arrest, Miller barged into their bedroom and threatened them by saying "I will bury you and your slut wife". The couple also alleged that Miller stole the woman's passport and the man's wallet, and the temporary restraining order was granted the following day.

These are not isolated incidents as Kenneth Quiocho, Hawaii Police Assistant Chief, told The Associated Press that there were at least ten calls to the police involving Miller since March 7.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, after these incidents, executives from DC and Warner Bros. held an emergency meeting on March 30 to decide what to do with Miller and their future within the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The consensus was to pause any future projects involving Miller, which includes their appearances in the DCEU.