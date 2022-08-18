Ezra Miller seeks treatment for complex mental health issues

After a whirlwind of controversies, Ezra Miller says they're seeking treatment for complex mental health issues.

The actor broke their silence about the troubling behaviour they have exhibited in recent years and apologised for their actions.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," said Millers (via Variety).

"I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Miller played DC's Barry Allen aka The Flash in Justice League and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

However, their superhero role in the comic book franchise has been overshadowed by their off-screen behaviour, alarming many friends and close associates of the actor.

The actor was recently charged with felony burglary in Vermont. They were also arrested twice in Hawaii this year.

Prior to that, the actor made headlines in 2020 for choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland.

The series of scandals has become public relation issue for Miller and for Warner Bros Discovery who are currently preparing for the release of Miller's solo superhero film, The Flash.

Currently, The Flash is still set to open in theatres on June 23, 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.