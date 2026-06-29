F4 star Vanness Wu announces marriage

Taiwanese-American singer-actor Vanness Wu is married.

He broke the news in a subtle post on Instagram today (June 29), sharing a photo of his hand wrapped around another person's, whose identity was not revealed.

Both are wearing matching wedding bands.

"Every good thing comes from above. 2026 has been filled with so many blessings. Being able to tour again with the boys, being able to do what I love on stage and perform for you all, and now being blessed with the most important person in my life," Vanness, who turns 48 in August, wrote.

"I'm truly so grateful to be able to share this love with all of you who have supported me throughout the years. May god bless each and every one of you with the same love and grace he has so generously shown me."

Vanness, who was previously married to Singaporean entrepreneur Arissa Cheo from 2013 to 2018, is one of the iconic F4 members who shot to fame in the 2001 Taiwanese hit drama Meteor Garden, playing Meizuo.

He is currently on a reunion tour with Jerry Yan — who played the main character Daoming Si — and Vic Chou who played Huaze Lei. Ken Chu, who played Ximen, is absent and has been replaced with Ashin from the band Mayday.

Vanness was reportedly seen with a woman at a wedding last year and his agency B'in Music has denied she is the bride.

"We are very happy for him! Vanness truly cherishes this happiness, please give him some space and thank you all for your blessings," they added to Taiwanese media.

Jerry, Vic, Vanness and Ashin will be performing at Singapore Indoor Stadium from Aug 14 to 16 with few tickets left on Ticketmaster.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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