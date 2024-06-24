'I also faced strong backlash': Jeanette Aw reveals she thought of quitting baking business

When actress Jeanette Aw announced her departure from Mediacorp and her management company Hype Records in 2018, it sent shockwaves through the local showbiz scene.

After all, she was a well-loved actress who had played many iconic characters in local dramas, from Yamamoto Yueniang in The Little Nyonya (2008) to Zhao Feier in The Dream Makers (2013).

That year, she joined Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School in Bangkok as a student and, in 2021, announced that she would be opening her bakery Once Upon A Time, to the delight of her fans.

The road to her success today hasn't been all smooth sailing, with the 44-year-old revealing in an interview with Shin Min Daily News published yesterday (June 23) that she faced her own set of difficulties when starting out in the food and beverage industry.

"As an artiste, while I received a lot of support, I also faced strong backlash. There are many things that only those who have experienced this journey like me can truly understand how difficult it can be. Working in a kitchen is also a physical challenge," Jeanette shared.

She added that when she first began operating her business, the biggest challenge was convincing those around her that she was serious about it.

"Many people thought I was just doing baking as a hobby and some of my friends, who are chefs, also told me that the food and beverage business is one of the toughest industries," she said.

"But after three years of hard work, I believe everyone now knows I am very serious about my work and I can do it."

Jeanette admitted, in the process of operating her business, she has thought about giving up and wondered why she started in the first place. Nevertheless, she added that it was just a passing thought as she still enjoys the process of inventing new desserts. When her customers like her creations, she also feels overjoyed.

Jeanette's latest creation is her chocolate truffles, which debuted at her brand's first pop-up in Japan this January. It is currently sold out on the Once Upon A Time website.

When asked if she thinks she'll run out of inspiration when creating desserts, Jeanette shared that there's beauty in developing a new menu, adding that taste takes priority over presentation.

She said: "As I develop it, I'll find more ideas emerging, and everything can be a source of inspiration, including what I ate today, which may inspire new flavour combinations. When I see a painting, it may give me an idea of how to design my dessert.

"I can also bake something simple and think about how to improve it and develop new combinations."

Catch Jeanette in season two of the baking competition programme Creme De La Creme with Fann Wong and Dennis Chew, which is currently airing every Wednesday at 8pm on Channel 8.

She is also reprising her role as Yueniang in the upcoming The Little Nyonya spinoff Emerald Hill, playing the mother of Huang Zuye (Zhang Zetong), one of Zhang Xinniang's (Tasha Low) love interests.

