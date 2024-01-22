'What a coincidence': Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu support Jeanette Aw's patisserie pop-up while holidaying in Japan

The locals aren't the only ones queueing up for Jeanette Aw's new patisserie pop-ups in Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo.

Celebrity couple Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu are currently holidaying in Japan, and both of them went on Instagram yesterday (Jan 21) to share how they dropped by Jeanette's Once Upon A Time pop-up in Tokyo.

The three actors were co-stars in the hit 2008 drama The Little Nyonya.

Including the recent 2023 English drama Come Closer, Yuwu, 47, and Jeanette, 44, have been in nine dramas together.

"Congratulations on the Once Upon A Time launch in Japan!" wrote Joanne, 40, on a video posted to her Instagram Story (IGS), adding that they got the bonbons as the fudge cakes were sold out.

In the video, a selection of baked goods and chocolates can be seen in the display case before the camera pans to a smiling Jeanette.

In another IGS, Yuwu shared how he heard about Jeanette's schedule in Japan when they were promoting Come Closer, but didn't think their schedules would coincide.

"I hope her Once Upon A Time pop-ups will be a hit in Japan!" said Yuwu, posting a video of himself, Joanne and Jeanette before showing the crowded area.

Jeanette thanked the couple in her own IGS, attaching a video of herself handing the baked goods to Yuwu: "What a coincidence that we are in Tokyo at the same time. Thank you for coming to support."

Once Upon A Time opened in Singapore back in 2021 and in a recent interview with AsiaOne, Jeanette talked about whether the pop-ups were a way for her to test the waters to open up a permanent store in Japan.

"The pop-ups during Valentine's Day in Japan are a pretty big event. They run for a month starting in January," she explained. "I don't think it's testing waters, it's jumping into the deep end of the pool."

Jeanette opened her first pop-up in Nagoya on Jan 18 and it quickly sold out.

She wrote in an IGS at that time: "This is the biggest event in Japan so I really didn't know what to expect. I've been working on this for two years and there were challenges along the way. Today is the launch day in Nagoya. Finally.

"'Sold out' means so much to me. It also made me a little emotional."

