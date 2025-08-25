Fan Bingbing awarded honorary Datukship in Melaka

Chinese star Fan Bingbing has been conferred the Darjah Pangkuan Seri Melaka (DPSM) award that carries the title Datuk.

The 43-year-old, who was appointed tourism ambassador of the city in 2024, was awarded in an investiture ceremony yesterday (Aug 24) by Governor of Melaka, His Excellency Tun Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam, according to Malaysian media.

She told reporters after the ceremony: "I feel very happy to be given this honour... I also hope to bring more good news for Melaka."

She added she would be returning to Melaka in September for more projects.

According to New Straits Times, Bingbing boosted the city's tourism sector with 1.2 billion searches about her and Melaka when she visited for three days last June.

She also expressed her appreciation in a Xiaohongshu post yesterday: "I received the prestigious Honorary Datuk title this time, which is a great source of encouragement and recognition. Thank you, Malaysia, thank you Melaka. This is truly my blessed place."

She was also congratulated by Melaka's tourism board in a Facebook post yesterday: "This prestigious award is a remarkable recognition of Datuk's invaluable contribution in promoting Melaka and Malaysia on the global stage."

[[nid:721664]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com