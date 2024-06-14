Fan Bingbing visits Melaka's Dutch Square in Nyonya kebaya as city's tourism ambassador

Chinese star Fan Bingbing has been appointed the tourism ambassador of Melaka for 2024.

In videos uploaded to social media today (June 14), the 42-year-old met the Chief Minister of Melaka Datuk Seri Utama Ab Rauf Yusoh at his office at Seri Negeri complex, Ayer Keroh.

They reportedly discussed how to boost Melaka's tourism, and this was followed by an official signing ceremony where they took photos together.

Bingbing arrived at the Dutch Square around 11am, dressed in a pink Nyonya kebaya top and blue sarong.

Hundreds of people crowded around to meet her, cheering and calling out her name, and she thanked one of them when complimented on her beauty.

Later, Bingbing appeared at Melaka's local delicacies shop San Shu Gong, wearing a white lace kebaya and light blue skirt.

She waved to the crowds waiting to meet her, thanking them for their support and touched hands with one of her fans before entering the building to dine.

Bingbing is expected to have a meet-and-greet session at Encore Melaka on June 15 at 7pm.

