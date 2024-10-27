Fan gives birth while waiting outside KL stadium for Jay Chou concert

Fans often go to great lengths to see their favourite singers live, but this may just take the cake.

One woman was headed to Taiwanese singer Jay Chou's Kuala Lumpur concert heavily pregnant on Saturday (Oct 26) but ended up going into labour while waiting outside Bukit Jalil National Stadium for the show.

A video posted on Xiaohongshu of the scene shows a crowd of fellow concertgoers cheering and clapping as paramedics wheel away the woman, who is on a stretcher with a blanket covering her.

Some remark that she has given birth successfully.

In another video, she is seen being taken into a waiting ambulance.

Some netizens were concerned for the baby's safety, with one writing that the mother was "irresponsible".

"Going to a show while you're about to give birth, that's ridiculous," a comment read.

A netizen countered: "It's possible that she was still a while away from the due date but got contractions due to excitement and gave birth."

One comment highlighted that there was another major concert happening that evening, with Hong Kong star Andy Lau performing at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil nearby, but thankfully the birth happened early and the mother and child could be sent to a hospital before the roads got congested.

On the other hand, a netizen joked that the woman should have waited two more hours and given birth at the concert itself, which would have been more "meaningful".

"Also the baby would have been the first in the world to be born listening to Jay Chou's music," they added.

One netizen suggested that the baby should be named Jielun (Jay's Chinese name) if they were a boy or Kunling (his wife Hannah Quinlivan's Chinese name) if a girl.

Another joked: "Ten years later, the mum [will tell the child], 'Because of you, I couldn't see Jay Chou'."

