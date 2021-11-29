Fan remakes Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer with '90s cartoon footage

If you’ve been playing the trailer to Spider-Man: No Way Home on repeat (as you should), wait until you see what YouTube channel 100Bombs Studios did.

100Bombs Studios has recreated the trailer to No Way Home faithfully using footage from the beloved Spider-Man: The Animated Series ’90s cartoon and the 2008 The Spectacular Spider-Man series too.

The footage used in this recreation primarily comes from the first episode of the ’90s cartoon’s third season, titled Doctor Strange, where Peter and Strange are seen fighting Baron Mordo and an impending invasion from the Dark Dimension of Dormammu.

Watch the full video here:

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres Dec 17, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.