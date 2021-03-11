Fann Wong: Husband Christopher Lee has an OCD about son Zed

Don't you love it when celebrities spill the beans about other celebrities? Better yet when they are married to each other.

In the latest episode of the meWATCH talkshow The Inner Circle, actress Fann Wong, 50, told host Guo Liang that she and her husband, 49-year-old actor Christopher Lee, have different fashion tastes. And this, in a way, has affected their son Zed who's in Primary 1 this year.

Fann said: "Christopher said he must be in charge of Zed's clothes, and our son's outfits must be in a particular way. When [Zed] goes overseas, I'd pack his clothes but Chris would mutter why I chose those pieces, removing everything and repacking.

"If I dress Zed, he would say, 'Look, son, your mother made you look like this.' He has a bit of an OCD about this. He's very stubborn when it comes to outfits."

In the episode, Guo Liang, 52, also asked Fann about the time in 2007 when Christopher served time for a hit-and-run. At that time, she was filming Jack Neo's movie Ah Long Pte Ltd in Malaysia. She recalled Christopher telling her not to return to Singapore and to focus on filming.

"I was busy every day with work. And because I was overseas, I didn't read a lot of the news and there were few reporters around, so I could settle my thoughts quietly," she said.

The production crew also didn't dare to ask her about it, and Fann added she didn't have anyone around her she could talk to as well.

"You won't think about it too much when you're busy. But when you finish work and return to your room, where it's quiet, you'd feel a bit lonely," Fann admitted.

"I remember one night, I called him to tell him I've finished work. But the call could not go through. Then I realised he couldn't pick up calls anymore. I'm actually thankful that I was filming in Malaysia then."

ALSO READ: Fann Wong reveals she wanted to 'murder' Christopher Lee during The Return of the Condor Heroes

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com