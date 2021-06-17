Fann Wong shares her son Zed's adorable 'little recipe book'

Local actress Fann Wong often playfully calls her son "Chef Zed" and gushes over his cooking skills. So it wasn't a surprise when the happy mum shared her son's latest culinary experiment of mini recipes with her fans.

Fann posted images and videos on Instagram writing proudly: "Checking out his little recipe book."

In the video posted on Sunday (June 13), her son is seen making mini pizzas and fun-shaped sandwiches. Seeing as the actress loves to bake at home herself, her excitement with Zed's newfound hobby was no less than delightful to watch.

Fann Wong son's 'little recipe book'

1. Little Pizza Faces

PHOTO: Instagram/fannaiwong

In Fann's post, little Chef Zed can be seen arranging sliced tomatoes and cheese himself to make tiny funny faces on top of his mini pizzas.

In another video, it can be seen that the mum-and-son duo bake Zedd's little pizza faces in the oven. Even though it’s a little melted, the cheese and tomato faces are still intact.

It is certainly a simple and creative snack that kids and their parents can have fun cooking together!

2. Flower And Star Sandwiches

PHOTO: Instagram/fannaiwong

Mini sandwiches are one of the best flameless cooking recipes for kids and parents to prepare together. Shaping tools don't only have to be used for baking, they can be used for sandwiches too!

Fann and her son demonstrate this when they used flower and star shaping tools to form fun-shaped sandwiches. As the celeb mum writes in her post, now both mama and papa each have a quick snack prepared by little Chef Zedd.

Other flameless cooking recipes for kids

With kids having to spend more time indoors given the current situation, cooking can be a great family bonding activity. Here are some other flameless cooking recipes for kids that you can try out together!

1. Cheesy nachos

PHOTO: Unsplash

One of the easiest and fastest flameless cooking recipes for kids is a big bowl of cheesy nachos.

Just grab a bag of nacho chips and start adding all the toppings and sauces that you as well as your child love. It's quick to make and the whole family can indulge in its cheesiness goodness in just minutes of preparation.

What you need:

One pack of nachos

Thinly sliced bell peppers

Thinly sliced red onions

Grated cheddar cheese

Chilli flakes

2. Fruit salad

PHOTO: Unsplash

A bowl of fruit salad is the perfect snack to enjoy during summers. This refreshing snack is also one of the simplest flameless cooking recipes for kids. If you have any leftover fruits, you can make a quick fruit salad with your kiddo.

Slice up the fruits in fun shapes such as flowers, hearts or stars and put them together in a bowl. A healthy and yummy snack for your child and you!

What you need:

Fruits of your choice

Lemon juice

3. Oreo milkshake

Want to have something sweet and easy to make? Whip out a pack of Oreos and vanilla ice cream and blend together to enjoy a yummy glass of homemade Oreo milkshake!

As seen in the video above, this dessert recipe is simple enough for your child to follow. If you have some leftover Oreos by the end, you can crush them and sprinkle them on top of your milkshake.

What you need:

Oreo biscuits

Milk

Vanilla ice cream

Chocolate syrup

Blender

Just like Fann Wong and her adorable little Chef Zedd, we hope you're also inspired to try out these flameless cooking recipes for kids!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.