Fann Wong warns fans about scammer impersonating her

Don't be fooled by a certain 'Fann Wong' asking you to register for her giveaway.

That's not the real Fann, according to the veteran actress herself. In an Instagram post uploaded yesterday (July 21), the 49-year-old shared a screenshot of a fake Facebook account of the same name which posted about a giveaway.

The scammer requested that the chosen winners register their names on a website to receive their prize.

"This is real and official," the scammer wrote. The scammer's link leads to a "$5 giveaway" where once you register "money will be sent automatically to your account".

A screengrab of what the scam site looks like if you click on the URL. PHOTO: Screengrab

Alas, Fann rubbished that claim on her post.

She wrote: "I would like to bring your awareness that recently [a] scammer was impersonating my account with [a] similar username asking for your personal details. Please do not release personal informations to any unverified account."

The local ah jie also gave the scammer some food for thought. "If you used your energy and effort on a legitimate job, wouldn't you have a flourishing career by now?" she wrote.

Wise words indeed.

This isn't the first time that a scammer has tried to impersonate local celebrities. Desmond Tan and Jeanette Aw have warned fans about social media imposters.

Even Tay Ping Hui has been targeted previously and he was "disappointed" that his scammers did a bad job.

