Fans snap up 24000 Jacky Cheung concert tickets in under 3 hours

SINGAPORE — Hong Kong superstar Jacky Cheung has done it again, selling out another three nights of his Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour show in Singapore.

The second batch of 24,000 tickets — for the July 28 to 30 performances — were released on Wednesday (May 3) at noon, and sold out within 2½ hours. The first batch of 48,000 tickets — for six shows taking place from July 14 to 16 and July 21 to 23 — were swept clean within four hours when they went on sale last Wednesday at 10am.

This means Singapore fans have snapped up a total of 72,000 tickets for nine gigs to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The tickets, priced from $168 to $388, were available on the Ticketmaster website.

These nine concerts are part of the Singapore leg of his Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour, and are the most number of concerts staged by any singer at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in a single leg.

The Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour is his 10th concert tour. It will kick off in Macau in June, and Singapore will be the second stop. His previous concert tour, A Classic Tour, was staged here in 2017 and 2018.

At a press conference in Macau in March, when asked about the upcoming tour's name, the 61-year-old said: "We went through many names, but ultimately decided we wanted something simple and therefore, went with 60+."

He added: "I try my best at every performance, and with each performance, I gain a little more. I am grateful and heartened by the immense support everyone has shown me."

Ticketholders are not the only ones walking away happy.

According to a report in The Business Times, concert promoter Unusual Entertainment's shares rose 13.6 per cent to close at 18 cents on Tuesday. They continued to trade at those levels at around noon on Wednesday.

In response to queries from the Singapore Exchange on possible factors behind its unusual trading activity, the local events company replied via a bourse filing on Tuesday that the response to ticket sales for Cheung's concerts has been overwhelming.

"Other than this, the company is also not aware of any other possible explanation for the unusual price and volume movements in the trading activity of the company's shares," read the filing.

Over the course of last week, Unusual's share price was also steadily rising, with prices going up by 14.1 per cent between April 26 and 28, closing at 16 cents at the end of last week's trading.

Prior to this, trading activity of the Catalist-listed company's shares had generally been quite muted, with prices usually hovering at 14 cents.

ALSO READ: 'Queued for more than 4 hours and suddenly sold out': Jacky Cheung's fans complain scalpers snatched up Singapore concert tickets

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.