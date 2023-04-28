'Queued for more than 4 hours and suddenly sold out': Jacky Cheung's fans complain scalpers snatched up Singapore concert tickets

[UPDATE, 7.35PM]

Unusual Entertainment has announced that an additional three shows — on July 28, 29 and 30 — have been added to Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour Singapore.

Tickets will go on sale on May 3, 12pm. To book, call 3158 8588 or log onto ticketmaster.sg. Tickets are also available for purchase at all Singpost outlets island-wide.

Most of us will be thrilled to attend an upcoming concert, but agony might be involved in the process.

Heavenly King Jacky Cheung will be in Singapore for six nights (July 14 to 16, 21 to 23) for his 60+ Concert Tour and ticket sales started on Wednesday (April 26) at 10am.

However, they were reportedly sold out in just three hours and not all were snatched up by his fans.

On Carousell, a Cat 1 ticket, which originally costs $388 each, is being resold at $2,000. Another listing is selling four Cat 1 tickets for $9,888.

Screenshots of postings of tickets for Jacky Cheung's 60+ Concert Tour on Carousell.

PHOTO: Screenshot/Carousell

Scalpers are also listing tickets for other categories at more than two times the original price — two Cat 2 tickets originally priced at $328 each are now going for $1,588 on Carousell.

Screenshots of postings of tickets for Jacky Cheung's 60+ Concert Tour on Carousell, where two Cat 2 tickets sell for $1,588.

PHOTO: Screenshot/Carousell

'Why can't I get tickets after 30 years?'

Some fans have poured out their grievances, leaving frustrated comments on the Facebook pages of Unusual Entertainment and Ticketmaster Singapore.

A screengrab of the comments on Unusual Entertainment's Facebook post on Jacky Cheung's 60+ Concert Tour tickets being sold out.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Unusual Entertainment

One user lamented: "Jacky's popularity has endured for 30 years, but why can't I get tickets after 30 years?"

"Queued for more than four hours and the tickets were suddenly sold out," another said.

A screenshot of the comments on Ticketmaster Singapore's Facebook post on Jacky Cheung's 60+ Concert Tour tickets being sold out.

PHOTO: Screenshot/Facebook/Ticketmaster Singapore

"Your ticketing system sucks big time!" another person added.

While some fans couldn't get even one ticket, Shin Min Daily News reported that one person bragged on the radio that they managed to get a whopping 32. This drew the ire of many, who were left wondering how this happened when the organiser limited each transaction to four tickets.

Regarding the scalping issue, the organisers told Shin Min that members of the public should not get tickets from illegal channels to avoid paying exorbitant prices, and that those who disregard the advice may be denied entry into the concert.

A screenshot of the comments on Unusual Entertainment Facebook post about Jacky Cheung's 60+ Concert Tour tickets being sold out.

PHOTO: Screenshot/Facebook/Unusual Entertainment

On Facebook, fans also urged others not to buy tickets from scalpers. Others were more resigned to the scalping issue, with one writing: "Adding more shows won't stop people from buying and reselling at double or triple the price!"

'Jacky is the God of Songs indeed!'

Some people analysed that the reason for the high demand is because Singapore is the second stop after Macau, and other concert dates have yet to be announced, so fans from other regions could be fighting for Singapore's concert tickets.

Nonetheless, one person saw it as a testament to his popularity, saying: "Jacky is the God of Songs indeed!"

While many fans are calling for more shows, Unusual Entertainment told Shin Min Daily News that there are currently no plans to add more.

Jacky was in Singapore for his A Classic Tour in February 2017 for three nights, then returned in February 2018 for another three nights of the same tour.

