'A farewell of 3 years': China-born, Singapore-based actors Qi Yuwu and Jeffrey Xu finally reunite with family

When they said their goodbyes, Qi Yuwu and Jeffrey Xu probably didn't expect that the next time they met their family would be several years later.

In recent Instagram posts, the two China-born and Singapore-based actors shared their long-overdue gatherings with family members.

"A farewell of three years. Guangzhou, my wife and I are coming back," Yuwu, 46, wrote in a post uploaded last Saturday (May 20) alongside images of their departure from Singapore and arrival in China.

Yuwu, who came to Singapore after winning Star Search 1999, is married to Singaporean actress Joanne Peh, and they would usually go to his hometown Guangzhou to celebrate the Lunar New Year with his family every year, Lianhe Zaobao reported. However, Covid-19 and China's subsequent travel restrictions made continuing that tradition impossible.

On Monday, the veteran actor posted a picture of himself posing beside a man, both of them wearing shades, with the caption "Older brother".

Many comments left on the post complimented their looks, with one stating: "Yuwu's brother, you're as handsome as your younger brother!"

Said another: "Wow, your family's genetics are so good, both of you are so handsome!"

'Familial love doesn't require reciprocity'

While Yuwu left Singapore for China to visit his kin, the opposite was true for Jeffrey, 34.

In a video uploaded to Instagram on Monday (May 22), he revealed that he held a wagyu steak barbecue for his parents, who travelled from China to Singapore recently.

Jeffrey, who relocated to Singapore after winning Star Search 2010, wrote: "Familial love doesn't require reciprocity, but I've always wanted to personally prepare a meal for my parents.

"Although it may not be a full banquet, I've chosen the best ingredients and prepared the food in the humblest way possible to enjoy the experience with the people I love."

Jeffrey explained that he had not seen his family in person for four years due to Covid-19, not even for his wedding with Singaporean former actress Felicia Chin, 38, who he tied the knot with in October last year.

As his parents were stuck in Shanghai due to strict travel restrictions, the couple had to rely on livestreaming their wedding so his parents could witness the momentous event.

"I know that this (meal) is insignificant compared to the years of nurture and dedication they've afforded to me, but it really wasn't easy to get together like this."

He added: "Even if it's just a short 15 days, it is something that I really cherish!"

Jeffrey also extended his gratitude to the newest member of their family.

He wrote in his post: "This time, I would like to thank my wife. With your company and support, I feel more at ease. Thank you for taking the time out of your busy work schedule to accompany our mum and dad!"

The Covid-19 pandemic prompted China to impose travel restrictions in March 2020. In March this year, China finally reopened its borders to foreign tourists.

