Fast & Furious director Justin Lin to helm One Punch Man live-action movie

Sony is adapting One Punch Man into a live-action film! In charge of bringing the beloved bald-headed hero, Saitama and his mechanical sidekick Genos to life on the big screen is Justin Lin.

The Fast & Furious director will be teaming up with writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker on the film. Rosenberg and Pinker previously wrote Jumanji: The Next Level and Venom. Avi Arad and Ari Arad of Arad Productions are producing the film.

One Punch Man is a hugely popular manga series in both Japan and around the world.

The story follows the superhero Saitama who can defeat any opponent with a single punch. Growing bored by a lack of challenges in his fight against evil, he goes on a hunt for a worthy opponent.

The manga was first created in 2009 by Japanese artist ONE as a webcomic. It was then published on Shueisha Tonari's no Young Jump Next with illustrations by Yusuke Murata along with ONE.

PHOTO: Viz Media

The series became huge with worldwide sales totalling more than 30 million copies. The manga's popularity led to a critically acclaimed TV anime series, as well as the launch of a video and mobile game.

It also spurred an apparel collection with Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo.

Currently, no actor has been attached to star in the adaptation. Seeing how Lin exited Fast & Furious 10 due to creative differences with franchise lead Vin Diesel, it is safe to say the token action movie bald actor may not be donning the yellow suit.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.