Fast & Furious legacy trailer reunites original cast for final ride

The Fast & Furious franchise is reaching the end of its road soon but before that, Universal Pictures has released a legacy trailer to look back at the franchise’s 20 years of history and create anticipation for the release of Fast X‘s trailer.

The Legacy trailer takes us back to Mexico with Dom and the gang and features actors like Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker, Gal Gadot and other original casts in The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift and Fast & Furious movies.

Aside from seeing familiar faces, the Legacy trailer also shines a light on the emotional stakes and banter between Dom and Brian, a highlight for long-time fans of the franchise.

Fast X will be the tenth and final film in this Vin Diesel-led franchise. The first movie made its pop culture debut way back in 2001 as a niche street racing film before turning into a major action set piece tackling heists and even launching a car in space in the recent Fast nine.

The cast has also grown over the years with Fast X set to star Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Scott Eastwood reprising their respective roles in the film.

The tenth installment will also feature the additions of franchise newcomers Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and Alan Ritchson (Reacher).

Fast X revs into theatres on May 18, 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.