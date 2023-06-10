'My father always advised me to take the hard path': MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon visits Sentosa, speaks about living well

"Making wise choices in life is the way to live."

This is a motto that Korean MMA fighter and television star Choo Sung-hoon would most likely remember for life, as it was his late father's advice to him.

His father Choo Gye-yi died on April 18 at the age of 73.

Speaking to AsiaOne at Sentosa today (June 10) at the Zentosa LiveWELL Festival, Sung-hoon, nicknamed Sexyama, said that when it comes to achieving success, he will always remember his father's words.

The 47-year-old said: "If there is an easy path and a hard path, my father would always advise me to take the hard path because that is the road to success."

Sung-hoon added that he was close to his father and has not fully gotten over his demise.

He added: "I have accepted the fact of my father's passing, but I still feel sad."

To keep his memory alive, he is living by his words.

He said: "I am living by his motto, to keep moving on in life and remember him and recover as well."

In an Instagram post on April 18, Sung-hoon paid tribute to his father and said that he would want to "play golf and have a drink together" with him the next time they meet.

Sung-hoon was at the Zentosa LiveWELL Festival this morning to kickstart the Discovery Walk, where guests can discover more about Sentosa's coastal and natural history with insightful pit stops along the way.

The festival — with its five pillars of PlayWELL, EatWELL, BondWELL, RestWELL and FeelWELL — sees the island transformed into a hub focusing on different aspects of wellness to provide participants with the opportunity to rejuvenate their mind, body and spirit.

From now till July 9, guests can attend a series of activities including health-related talks, yoga sessions, hands-on therapeutic horticulture workshops, Zumba and silent kickboxing, among other activities. Tickets for selected activities are going for $6 each until tomorrow.

When asked about how he unwinds from stress, Sung-hoon said that he believes the road to recovery from stress and unhappiness is to be able to spend time alone and with his friends. WIth friends, they would go out for a drink and chat over food.

When alone, he will spend time on his hobby — fashion.

He shared: "I love everything about fashion, especially accessories and watches and would spend a lot of time searching up fashion accessories."

Being at Sentosa might have been a relaxing time for him - he revealed that he loves the beach as living in the city and among the concrete jungle makes him "claustrophobic".

He said: "When I go to the beach, I can see the vast ocean and feel very relaxed. I feel like I can put all my burdens aside and just feel the breeze, sands and hear the sounds of the ocean. I love it."

Sung-hoon, who married Japanese model Shiho Yano in 2009, also shared about teaching their daughter, Choo Sarang, 12, how to deal with fame as she enters her teenage years.

Sarang shot to fame when she starred as a regular member in the South Korean hit reality television show The Return of Superman with her father between 2013 and 2017.

The show features celebrity dads taking care of their children and Sarang was famously seen as the adorable two-year-old whose MMA fighter dad tried to raise her to be as tough as him.

He shared: "As a toddler at four, five years old, Sarang didn't know what was going on. But as she grew older, it became a trauma for her because she couldn't accept the fact that people just came up to her wanting to take photos and be very close with her."

To overcome Sarang's fear, Sung-hoon said that he taught her not to be afraid and when somebody comes up to her, she should just introduce herself and stay calm.

"She has gotten used to it now and will greet the fans and just say 'hi' to them", he added.

