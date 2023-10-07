'Faye Wong once said she would never hire me again': Singaporean make-up artist recalls working with region's superstars

Prominent Hong Kong-based Singaporean make-up artist Zing has worked with superstars like Shu Qi and Sammi Cheng — he created her Nike eyebrow look — but even the best have their mishaps.

Zing, who was with a Singapore magazine before moving to Hong Kong in 1992 to pursue his dream, had an interview with Chinese YouTuber Aha Lolo recently where he talked about the celebrities he has worked with.

Bringing up Faye Wong, Zing recalled how his first make-up look for her was "unsuccessful" and "beautiful people are not necessarily easy to work on".

"At that time, I was too concerned about make-up skills. What should the make-up be, what should the standard beauty look like?" he explained.

"Faye Wong said she would never hire me again. But in the end she still did."

He said that he continued to work with Faye in the early 1990s after the incident, even creating the iconic "sunburnt" look for her Sing and Play (1998) album cover, a look that he didn't expect to be so well-received.

Faye also introduced him to Leon Lai, and Zing became influential enough to decide whether the singer, known as one of Hong Kong's Four Heavenly Kings, should wear make-up or go barefaced for a performance.

When asked about who looks the most different without make-up, he hesitated before mentioning Sammi and veteran actress Carina Lau.

"I hadn't met Carina Lau in real life before. I had seen her in movies and magazines with make-up on and people called her a great beauty, but I thought she was just okay," said Zing.

"That was until the first time I worked on her as a make-up artist and she came in barefaced. Wow, I was so shocked. She's so beautiful."

He added that she's friendly in person and felt that many female celebrities are more beautiful without make-up.

