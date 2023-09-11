E vs I personality: Carina Lau drags Tony Leung back by his shirt as he tries to escape press

Long flights are always tiring affairs.

While most of us want to rush out of the airport and get some rest, Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung got no such respite after returning home from the Venice Film Festival.

The 61-year-old received the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award on Sept 2 and touched down in Hong Kong to much fanfare on Sept 8.

Videos from the day show Tony showing off his signature nervous smile as he poses for the cameras with his award. His wife and manager, actress Carina Lau, can be seen standing to the side with her arms crossed and a confident smile on her face.

The 57-year-old later joins Tony for the photo session.

Netizens on Weibo were tickled by the scene, with some commenting that Carina looked more like a proud mum than Tony's wife.

One netizen even called her a "good mum who looks strict".

"The E person has full control over the I person," another commented, referring to Carina as an extrovert and Tony as an introvert.

Others sympathised with Tony, who has previously spoken about his social anxiety, mentioning that he would "go and hide somewhere" when overcome with it.

"He looks so embarrassed. As a reporter, I'd want him to go home," a netizen wrote.

However, Tony didn't get to go home immediately after the photo session, as another clip from the airport shows him trying to get into a vehicle while Carina pulls him back by his shirt.

Tony then waves to the cameras with a bemused expression and takes a few more photos.

Netizens were amused by the interaction, writing that though Tony is "an A-list actor who received a lifetime achievement award, he was forced to operate" in front of the cameras by his wife.

A Weibo user imagined what the conversation between Carina and Tony would have been like at that moment.

While Tony might have said, "Let me get into the car," the netizen showed Carina's response through a photo of a mother cat carrying her kitten by the scruff.

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.