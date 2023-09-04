'Forever in love': Fans gush over Tony Leung and Carina Lau's kiss at Venice Film Festival

They have been together for 34 years and married for 15, but Hong Kong superstar couple Tony Leung and Carina Lau's fans still get excited over their displays of affection.

Case in point: Yesterday (Aug 3), the actress uploaded a photo of her and Tony kissing after he received his Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Film Festival, and netizens went wild.

In the photo, she can be seen holding his award as the actor leans in to kiss her with an arm around her.

Carina wears a black camisole top under a sleeveless vest with black trousers while Tony, 61, is dressed in a suit.

Carina, 57, captioned the photo: "Congratulations! You truly are the best!"

Fans gushed on Instagram and Weibo, commenting: "Everlasting love", "Forever in love" and "Both of you are the best".

One netizen on Weibo wrote: "I've been a fan for 800 years, and there's actually a new kissing photo" with a crying emoji.

"Is this the first [Golden Lion] for the Chinese film industry?" asked a netizen.

A response read: "It's the first for an actor."

Hong Kong director Ann Hui received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 77th Venice Film Festival in 2020.

Tony also received congratulations from fellow Hong Kong celebs, including Louis Cheung, Ivana Wong, Joel Chan, Kay Tse, Chiu Hoi Yeung and Niki Chow.

One fan also congratulated Carina, who is his manager as well.

"It is your love and tolerance that allows this naive actor to continue doing what he likes and is good at," they wrote on Weibo. "You are a part of his lifetime achievement award.

"The pride of Asia! The number one Chinese actor."

