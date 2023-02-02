'I have my ways': Tony Leung on overcoming his social anxiety

He spends a lot of time in front of the camera but acting legend Tony Leung grapples with social anxiety. Thankfully, he's also got his methods of dealing with it.

In videos posted on his recently created Douyin account, Tony addressed his social anxiety, sharing his thoughts and feelings on it and also how he manages it as a celebrity.

"I'm not very special, and I'll sometimes go into a daze and hide myself somewhere," the 60-year-old veteran actor said.

He added: "I'm not good at expressing myself with words, I feel nervous when I meet someone for the first time and feel at a loss when there are too many people."

In his second Douyin video, a voice can be heard asking him: "Tony, I would like to know how you overcome your social anxiety."

He replied: "I have my ways."

Tony then explained that he has three methods of dealing with social anxiety: "Firstly, I smile; secondly, I wave; and thirdly, I make a heart gesture."

As he mentioned each point, Tony also acts them out, smiling, waving and making a finger heart at the camera.

PHOTO: Weibo

"Did you all catch that?" He then smiled and asked.

'Acting is a balancing force in my life'

Tony's third video on Douyin also featured an excerpt where he delved into exactly why movies and acting are so dear to him.

"When I was a child, the two hours I would spend in movie theatres allowed me to temporarily escape reality," he shared. "I'd completely immerse myself in the movie's world.

"I think I'm very lucky to be able to become an actor, because acting lets me vent all of my suppressed emotions. For me, acting is a balancing force in my life."

And there are times when the public gets a glimpse of what Tony is like outside of the glitz and glamour of stardom or high-flying martial arts.

In recently shared videos of Tony and co-star Wang Yibo on the set of their latest movie, Hidden Blade, the latter greets Tony as he walks into the room.

Tony is momentarily stunned, his facial expressions stiff and uncomfortable. He clasps his hands together, possibly having a moment of anxiety as the room is filled with a drawn-out silence.

Yibo, 25, also appears to be at a loss and can only nod and grimace.

Hidden Blade director Cheng Er then breaks the silence, pointing at Yibo and fellow cast member, Chinese actor Eric Wang. He called them "Dumb and Dumber", and the room bursts into laughter.

Tony himself also breaks into a smile, the moment of awkward anxiety over.

Netizens on Weibo found the short clip humorous, with some commenting on how awkward the scenario was.

One even said: "Please help, my recent Lunar New Year gatherings feel like this every day!"

