'Faye Wong trained her daughter as replacement': Leah Dou impresses in duet with Karen Mok

Talent indeed runs in the family.

Leah Dou, daughter of iconic singer Faye Wong and multi-talented musician Dou Wei, appeared on a recent episode of Chinese talent show Infinity and Beyond, and received much praise from audience and netizens alike.

She sang Stefanie Sun's The Dark Day with Karen Mok and netizens joked that the 26-year-old has made her family proud.

Netizens' comments on the recent episode of Infinity and Beyond featuring Leah Dou and Karen Mok.

PHOTO: Screenshot/YouTube/China HunanTV Official Channel

One wrote: "Faye Wong is too lazy, so she trained her daughter to be her replacement while she rests at home."

"Her voice demonstrates great filial piety and did not waste her family's DNA!" another exaggerated.

Netizens' comments on the recent episode of Infinity and Beyond featuring Leah Dou and Karen Mok.

PHOTO: Screenshot/YouTube/China HunanTV Official Channel

Some scrutinised Leah's voice more closely.

"She sang delicately and had stable control over her voice," one user analysed while another added: "Her voice is like a stream of spring water, so fresh."

Chinese singer Jason Zhang, who was a guest on the show, said that it was a performance that made him "choke up". Even the show host He Jiong shed tears when listening to the performance.

Leah was nominated for Best Original Film Song in 2016 for her song It's Not A Crime It's Just What We Do for the film Soul Mate. Leah released her latest Chinese music album Spring Trip in April 2023.

She is the only child from Faye's first marriage to rock musician-producer Dou Wei, from whom she divorced in 1999. Dou Wei first gained prominence as a member of hard rock band Black Panther and he has since produced music of electronic, ambience, folk and post-rock genres. He worked with Leah on the song Shan He Diao in 2014.

ALSO READ: Private photos of Nicholas Tse and Faye Wong allegedly leaked

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com