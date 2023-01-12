Fear the Walking Dead final season and spin-offs get release dates

2023 is a big year for The Walking Dead universe!

With plenty of new releases and a conclusion to The Walking Dead companion show Fear the Walking Dead, fans have plenty to look forward to this year.

First up, the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead will take place over two six-episode parts. The first part will release on May 14 and the second set of episodes will air later in the year.

The season kicks off with Lennie James' Morgan, Kim Dickens' Madison, and a handful of others living under Padre's cynical rule.

Newly announced spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City is set to premiere in June. The series stars Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan.

The show takes place in New York City, in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan that is cut off from the mainland. The series also stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek, Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham and Mahina Napoleon.

Norman Reedus will star in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, another new spin-off series set to air later this year. The series sees Reedus' Daryl in France as he works to find his way home.

Finally, 2024 will see the release of another spin-off series. In this currently untitled project, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira return as Rick Grimes and Michonne respectively. The spin-off will continue their love story and promise an epic and insane reunion after being separated from one another for a very long time.

Come 2023 and 2024, fans can expect to see zombies across the globe with plenty of spin-offs planned.

AMC President Dan McDermott said fans can expect, "zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world."

