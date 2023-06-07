'I feel like shaving my head': Christopher Lee and son Zed get matchy haircuts on Maldives trip, Fann Wong envious

While holidaying in the Maldives is a dream vacation for many, Christopher Lee and his son's haircuts seemed to stand out the most for some netizens.

Local celebrity couple Christopher, 51, and Fann Wong, 52, recently shared photos of their holiday in the Maldives with their son Zed. Both Christopher and the eight-year-old were photographed with shaved heads in Fann's post yesterday (June 6).

In her caption, she wrote that they were "crafting sweet memories for little sea-lover Zed".

The hairstyles of father and son have drawn the attention of some netizens.

"Your husband's hair is so cool," one person wrote.

Netizens comment on Fann Wong's post about Christopher Lee and son Zed's haircut.

PHOTO: Screenshot/Instagram/Fann Wong

Another said: "Now I realised that Christopher and Zed's hairstyles are the same."

To which Fann joked: "Yeah I feel like shaving mine too."

"Don't be impulsive!" a netizen warned tongue-in-cheek.

In a video that he posted on his Instagram on June 3, Christopher captured views of the sea as seen from their seats in a seaplane. He wrote: "Zed's first time on a seaplane".

Fann's latest post yesterday also shows a short video of their journey in the Maldives. All smiles and dressed in bright colours — Fann in green, Christopher in pale yellow and Zed in sky blue — the picture-perfect family first boarded the sea plane, followed by what appears to be a ferry, before finally arriving at the resort.

Zed was filmed having a foot massage at their resort cottage, which is spacious and airy with white walls and furnished with dark wood furniture and flooring.

Apart from a room with a queen-sized bed, there is also one with twin beds and a separate room for the wardrobe alone. In the backyard, there is a white sofa bed as well as a hot tub.

In April last year, Christopher recounted in an episode of his talk show Dishing with Chris Lee that he and Fann went to the Maldives for a five-day couple trip when Zed was two years old. However, Fann missed Zed so much that she cried, so they returned home after just one day.

Netizens commented that Fann Wong won't be missing her son on her Maldives trip this time round.

PHOTO: Screenshot/Instagram/Fann Wong

"By bringing Zed along, you wouldn't have to worry about him anymore," one commented on Fann's post.

