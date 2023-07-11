Fei Yu-ching critically ill and in coma? Sister retorts fake news is 'terribly hateful'

Retired Taiwanese singer-host Fei Yu-ching was allegedly critically ill recently, according to a Chinese news report published on July 6.

The article claimed the 67-year-old was hospitalised and in a coma for half a month and lost 12kg. It also claimed that Yu-ching, also known as Xiao Ge (Little Brother) has an "illegitimate son", who appeared at the hospital to accompany him and discussed his treatment plan with the medical team.

In one of the blurry photos in the report, there is an elderly man, seemingly in critical condition, lying on the hospital bed with a breathing tube. There are also other photographs of Yu-ching's brother and television personality Chang Fei wiping tears away from his face.

Netizens on Chinese social media platform Weibo were thus worried about Yu-ching's condition, as he rarely made public appearances since he announced his retirement in 2018 after 46 years in the entertainment industry. He last appeared as a contestant on season one of Chinese singing variety show Our Song, which aired between October 2019 and January 2020.

The report of his ill health and him being in a coma turned out to be a hoax.

China Times spoke to Yu-ching's sister, singer-turned-Buddhist nun Venerable Heng Shu, yesterday (July 10), who dispelled the rumours of Yu-ching's ill health, calling those who spread such news "terribly hateful".

The 73-year-old, formerly known as Jenny Fei, said that she was contacted by her disciplines in Taiwan and China recently, asking after Yu-ching.

Venerable Heng Shu said: "They called me and asked, 'What happened to Xiao Ge? What is his condition now? Is it serious?'"

She added that she had no idea what was going on until her disciples told her that Yu-ching made the headlines in Chinese news for being critically ill and in a coma.

"I am very angry, our Xiao Ge is perfectly fine! He even contacted me two days ago to ask how I was doing," said Venerable Heng Shu.

If "something that big" happened to their family, Chang Fei and herself would be the first people to come out and announce it, just like Coco Lee's elder sister Nancy announced her death last week, she added.

Venerable Heng Shu continued angrily: "Those people who spread those fake news, your family member is the one that died! You are terribly hateful!"

She added jokingly that she "momentarily forgot" that she is a nun.

This is not the first time that fake news was spread about Yu-Ching.

In late November 2020, there were also rumours that Yu-Ching was dying of cancer and had written a will. His management agency reportedly called it "pure nonsense" and Chang Fei also issued a statement separately to dispel them.

Venerable Heng Shu added in her interview with China Times that those who spread those rumours should consider that Yu-ching has millions of fans worldwide.

"Have you ever considered that this would hurt their feelings?" she said.

She added: "My brother is perfectly fine. Why are you always cursing people? About him being in a coma, being critically ill and what-not... I am so freaking angry!"

