Female Syrian doctor in Oscar-nominated film hopes to inspire women

A female Syrian doctor who ran an underground hospital in a besieged rebel stronghold says she hopes an Oscar-nominated documentary showing her work will encourage other women and girls to demand equal treatment with men.

Amani Ballour, 32, is seen facing bombardments and shortages of food and medicine while also challenging sexist attitudes in The Cave, which is shortlisted for best documentary feature at this year's Academy Awards.

"I hope it will inspire women to change their situation," Ballour told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone ahead of the awards ceremony on Sunday.

"Young girls need to ... hear about their rights to know they can do everything they want."

Ballour grew up in eastern Ghouta, just outside Damascus. She originally hoped to become an engineer, but was overruled by her family, who said it was an unsuitable career for a women but agreed that she could become a doctor.

Having completed her general medical studies, she abandoned her training in pediatrics to treat the injured in rebel-held eastern Ghouta during a five-year siege.

As medical facilities faced constant bombardments by the Syrian army and their allies, doctors were forced to move underground for safety and created the subterranean hospital known as The Cave, where Ballour worked from 2013.

The pediatrics specialist was just 29 when colleagues elected her to run the hospital and had to contend with widespread sexism as well as danger and shortages of essential supplies.

The film shows one man telling her a man would do a better job, and women belong at home with their families.

"Of course that makes me angry," said Ballour of those who questioned whether she was up to the job. "I wanted to prove that women can do more."

INSPIRATION

The film's director Feras Fayyad said he was inspired by seeing how Ballour and her fellow female medics fought to reclaim their rights in the hospital.

Ballour agreed to work with him on the condition that filming never compromised care for patients.

"Our main goal from this film was to tell the truth because we thought at the time that no one will survive," she said.