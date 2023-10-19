'Female version of Edison Chen': Gillian Chung sparks romance rumours with influencer

Edison Chen was her ex-boyfriend, and her current rumoured partner looks like him too.

Earlier this morning (Oct 19), Hong Kong singer-actress Gillian Chung posted a selfie with Chinese influencer Sam Huangpu, and wrote "Happy Birthday" in her caption. In the photo, both were posing cheek-to-cheek with a pair of hands - presumably Gillian's - holding their cheeks.

According to Hong Kong media, netizens took the post as an official declaration of their romance, as their rumours began since June this year, with netizens calling Sam the "female version of Edison".

Back then, Chinese media reportedly spotted them behaving intimately. Gillian, 42, and Sam, 33, were reportedly also in Phuket, Thailand, at the same time, but did not post photos together, leading to further speculations.

Netizens posted a variety of comments on Gillian's latest Instagram post - some sceptical, some bitter and others in support of her.

"You have lived nearly half your life, yet you still could not escape from Edison," one noted on Sam's resemblance to the Hong Kong singer-actor.

A person observed sarcastically: "I can forget it if your taste in men is bad, but your taste in women is similar, so I don't know what to think."

"Have you thought of your fans? Your heart is so hard," a user commented bitterly.

Some netizens defended Gillian's supposed choice, challenging critics: "What right do you have to comment? What's wrong with her choice? What times are we living in now?"

In response, Gillian wrote ambiguously: "Hahaha, don't worry, I still love my Ah Sa (Charlene Choi) the most," followed by three laugh-crying emojis. Charlene and Gillian are both members of Cantopop girl duo Twins.

Sam has about 2.3 million followers on Weibo, and reports say that she comes from a wealthy background, often flaunting her lavish lifestyles on her social media accounts and is close friends with Grace Chow, a Chinese influencer who previously dated Taiwanese singer Show Lo.

Netizens speculated that Grace introduced Sam to Gillian.

ALSO READ: 'I'm waiting for the grand finale they wrote': Hong Kong actress on rumours of Felix Wong proposing to her 3 years after wife's death

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com