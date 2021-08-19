Final Eternals trailer reveals why they’re finally emerging from the shadows

As fans gear up for Marvel Phase Four to pick up with the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings this Sept 2, Marvel has released a new trailer and poster for Eternals.

Released earlier today, the new trailer sees the team of Eternals coming together after decades and centuries of spending time apart to stop the end of the world, also referred to as 'the emergence'.

The trailer later addresses frequently asked questions like where they came from, what powers they hold, why didn't they interfere with Thanos' plans, and featured some hard-hitting action of the heroes fighting off creatures as well as a first look at the Deviants.

Eternals is the next major ensemble film to come out of the studios since the Avengers movies.

Although the characters may not be as popular in the comics, the upcoming movie serves star power unlike any other including Angelina Jolie, Selma Hayek and Gemma Chan amongst many others.

Apart from the major names attached to the film, Eternals boasts an incredibly diverse cast, with some playing identities that haven't been featured before in the MCU.

Eternals will see a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants, and is slated to release on Nov 5, 2021.

Check out the new poster below:

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

READ ALSO: First teaser trailer: All you need to know about Marvel's Eternals

This article was first published in Geek Culture.