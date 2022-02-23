Final list for Sisters Who Make Waves season 3 leaked? Selina Jen, Yuki Hsu, Twins said to be in, Carman Lee isn't

Whether it's part of the marketing plan or an unfortunate leak, the Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves is creating lots of ripples even before its third season airs.

Although a list of contestants for the hugely popular programme was leaked last month, an updated "confirmed" list recently appeared on Chinese social media showing different names, according to a Sina report.

Appearing in this new list are S.H.E's Selina Jen, Twins' Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung, Cyndi Wang, Yuki Hsu, Fiona Sit, Irene Wan, Singaporean singer Jocie Guo, Faye (formerly from F.I.R), Cao Lu (formerly from Fiestar) and Vincy Chan.

Ann Bai, Shi Shi, Agatha Kong, Sun Yue, Han Xue, Zhang Xiaofei, Raquel Xu, Chen Bing, Choenyi Tsering, Liu Lin, Zhu Yuanyuan, Wen Zhengrong, Yolanda Yang, Rachel Momo, Eliza Liang, He Jie, Zhang Li, Lin Peng and Tia Ray are also included.

Gone from the list are big names like Carina Lau, Carman Lee and Coco Lee.

Filming for the third season is scheduled to begin in March.

The reality show features female celebrities aged over 30 who compete to debut in a seven-member girl group. The first two seasons featured stars such as Christy Chung, Annie Yi, Na Ying, Cecilia Cheung, Joey Yung and Rainie Yang, giving some of them a boost to their careers.



ALSO READ: Anita Yuen spends like crazy? Julian Cheung 'consults' lawyer if it's 'illegal' for a wife to do that

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com