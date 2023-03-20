'It's fine if it doesn't violate the law': Marcus Chin offers additional prizes of yacht cruise in exchange for Star Awards votes

If a package tour to South Korea or China doesn't tickle your fancy, how about a cruise on a yacht with Marcus Chin himself?

The 69-year-old announced a new reward for voting for him in the upcoming Star Awards 2023: tickets for two for a trip onboard a yacht, Shin Min Daily News reported today (March 20).

His godbrother, the owner of a yacht rental company, had taken the initiative to sponsor Marcus with five pairs of tickets on board a yacht, the radio DJ told reporters.

To participate in the lucky draw, the public need to vote for Marcus 10 times and send a screenshot of the vote to 88962808.

He added: "He even told me that if I do get into the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes this year, the celebration banquet will be held on the yacht, and I'll invite all finalists onboard to celebrate!"

Marcus previously revealed that he would be giving to his voters package tours to South Korea and China.

With 39 artistes taking part in this category, Marcus' competition is stiff.

"Since there are too many candidates, it is inevitable that votes will be spread thin," Marcus commented.

Marcus also explained his decision to hold giveaways for votes: "It's fine if it doesn't violate the law. It's just that people support me and I'd like to give back to them.

"Besides, if every artiste were to do the same thing as me, wouldn't the entertainment industry become very lively?"

He also reflected on his lack of presence in past Star Awards.

He said that in the past, people would have to pay to vote, so Marcus didn't dare to ask friends to spend money and vote for him. Because of that, he hasn't been shortlisted for many years.

"Now all I need to do is move my fingers to get votes without needing to spend any money, so why don't I work hard to get votes?"

Marcus also bluntly stated: "If you want to win an award, you have to work hard for it. If you work hard but don't get an award, that's God's will. If you don't work hard and don't win an award, you deserve it!"

The Chinese evening daily also asked Marcus' godbrother how much he would be spending on these giveaways, to which he responded with a wry smile: "It's at least a five-digit sum."

The winners will be broadcasted via a livestream on Marcus' Facebook page on April 10. Star Awards will be held on April 9.

ALSO READ: A collaboration with Stephen Chow? Mark Lee says 'nothing is impossible these days'

khooyihang@asiaone.com