Finn Wolfhard is a 'lousy kisser', says Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown says Finn Wolfhard is a "lousy kisser".

The Stranger Things actress admitted her 19-year-old co-star – who plays her character Eleven's boyfriend Mike Wheeler in the Netflix sci-fi series – is not very talented at tonsil tennis.

In a recent video for Vanity Fair, Millie, 18, was asked: "You exclaimed 'kissing sucks!' after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard. Is Finn just a lousy kisser?"

Millie responded: "He is."

She had further bad news for Finn – she doesn't think he's gotten any better at kissing as she has done more scenes with him since then.

The interview probed more dirt, asking: "So he hasn't gotten better?", to which Millie replied: "Not with me, no."

The kissing review is thought to be the first time Finn has been given accurate feedback as Millie has not shared it with him.

The interviewer quipped: "He's going to find out."

Millie seemed able to live that reality, saying: "That's okay".

This revelation comes after Millie spilled about how she met her real life love Jake Bongiovi – the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi – who she was first rumoured to be linked to in summer 2021.

She said: "We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"

