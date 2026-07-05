Fiona Xie makes surprise appearance in TikToker Tokyo Sims' videos, netizens praise her youthfulness

Fiona Xie made a surprise appearance in TikToker Tokyo Sims' videos recently.

In a video on July 1, the 44-year-old local actress was interviewed by host-influencer Kole Sims, believed to be at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

The 23-year-old TikToker, who is known for doing street interviews in Shibuya, spoke to Fiona about her metallic corset top, asking if he could knock on the hard material, to which she consented.

"Damn, you have like body armour on," he said.

She replied wittily: "Thank you, it dispenses donuts as well, it's very special."

They continued an awkward banter, with Sims commenting that Fiona was "sweet", to which she quipped: "Be careful, I give you diabetes."

Finally, Sims asked Fiona about her most awkward date, to which she replied: "The one right now."

Sims also uploaded a video on July 2, where he asked Fiona if she had any big plans for her career and her favourite project so far.

Fiona responded: "My favourite project is actually not having a job; being retired."

Sims, likely not knowing her age, asked why she would retire in her 20s.

"Because, then you get to do whatever the f*** you want," she responded.

Sims also asked if Fiona had "led someone on before" in a video on July 3.

"Not that I know of; never lead a man on or a woman," she laughed.

Netizens expressed their surprise at seeing Fiona in the videos, praising her looks and youthful appearance.

One user wrote: "Damn! She hasn't aged a day!"

"Omg, she's still so gorgeous," another commented.

Fiona, who debuted in local showbiz in 2000, is best known for her appearances in several local series — including My Genie (2001 - 2002) with Huang Yiliang and The Champion (2004), which also starred Taiwanese singer Toro.

She left the entertainment industry in 2009 but returned in 2016, acting in local series Left Behind.

In 2018, Fiona made her Hollywood debut in Crazy Rich Asians as Kitty Pong.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com