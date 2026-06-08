Henry Thia, Cherie Lim visit Huang Yiliang at his stall, Cassandra See says he's misunderstood

Actor-turned-hawker Huang Yiliang was backed by his celebrity friends who visited his seafood zichar stall Old Fisherman recently.

In multiple videos posted by Cassandra See on her TikTok livestreaming platform Bing Bing Biang Biang Squad between May 28 and June 3, the 55-year-old former actress visits Yiliang's stall at Circuit Road Hawker Centre.

Together with her are former actors including Jason Oh, Joy Yak, Cherie Lim, Apple Hong, Amy Koh and Celine Neo.

Henry Thia is also seen feasting on Yiliang's signature crab bee hoon in a separate video.

Cassandra and Jason praised Yiliang, 64, as a sincere friend in one of the videos — believed to be filmed at the latter's fish stall at MacPherson Market and Food Centre — seemingly attempting to vouch for him, following his recent dispute with the owner of his neighbouring chicken rice stall over his female stall assistant.

Jason, 59, said: "Yiliang is a good person. When he thinks you are his friend, he is willing to give you everything. He's like this."

Cassandra also recounted Jason had once told her that Yiliang gave his home keys to him, so that whenever he jogged at the Marine Parade area and needed a place to shower and rest, he could just enter Yiliang's home freely.

"He just wants us to enjoy some convenience," she added.

At one point during their video filming, an elderly man asked Yiliang for a photo and he agreed.

As he put his arms around the man for the photo, Cassandra told him: "You are still holding on to your knife, and you want to put your arms around him. No wonder you are misunderstood by people."

As she burst into laughter, Yiliang set aside the chopper quickly.

After that, Cassandra continued: "If you really know him, you will know he is not as others say. He is very principled."

Yiliang caught in multiple disputes in May

This comes after a five-second video emerged on Reddit on May 6, where Yiliang is seen in an argument with the chicken rice stall owner, known as Enah or Lihua.

Lihua told Shin Min Daily News on May 7 that Yiliang had called her a slang term for prostitute and demanded he publicly apologise to her, while he told the Chinese daily then that the video didn't tell the full story.

They shared their side of the matter separately to 8World on May 9 that the dispute arose over Yiliang's 50-year-old female stall assistant — known only as Yeong — whom he invited to rest at his home during their afternoon break time.

Yeong allegedly told Yiliang that Lihua asked if they had slept together, which led to the viral video, while Lihua alleged it was Yeong who told her that Yiliang wanted the latter to sleep with him.

On May 10, Lihua's husband allegedly hit Yiliang on his right ear after they were caught in a confrontation, leading to Yiliang being taken to hospital. He was discharged on the same day with painkillers and three days of medical leave.

Despite that, Yiliang told Lianhe Zaobao that he has no plans to move to another location as business is stable and will distance himself from Lihua.

On May 16, two TikTok videos surfaced of a man shouting at Yiliang not to be "hao lian". It is believed the man wanted to order two crabs for his table of six, but Yiliang refused the order.

Yiliang explained to 8World on May 17 that he had limited orders to one crab per table as the number of crabs he received that day was scarce, and he wanted to cater to everyone who came to support his stall.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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