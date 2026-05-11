Huang Yiliang taken to hospital after alleged assault at hawker stall

Huang Yiliang was allegedly assaulted at his stall in Circuit Road Hawker Centre on the evening of May 10.

The 64-year-old actor-turned-hawker, who now runs seafood zichar stall Old Fisherman, claimed to The Straits Times in a report published on May 11 that he was attacked by the husband of the woman who runs neighbouring stall Enah Hainanese Chicken Rice, with whom he has been embroiled in a feud.

He recounted that the woman, named Lihua and also known as Enah, had called his female assistant over to her stall, where she and her husband were waiting.

As there are already tensions between them, Yiliang said he told his assistant to ignore them and continue preparing food.

However, Yiliang claimed Lihua and her husband started shouting at them, prompting him to shout back.

As he stepped out of his stall, he felt someone — allegedly Lihua's husband — strike his right ear from behind, causing him to fall forward.

Yiliang said passers-by helped him to a table outside the hawker centre before paramedics from Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) attended to him and took him to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

He told reporters his right ear and jaw were in pain, although there was no bleeding. He was given three days of medical leave and painkillers before being discharged at about 10pm.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, police said they received a call for assistance at Block 79A Circuit Road at about 6pm on May 10.

The police added: "Upon arrival, officers established that a 64-year-old man was assaulted by a 60-year-old man. The 64-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital and the 60-year-old man is assisting with investigations. Police investigations are ongoing."

A photo of allegedly Lihua and her husband being interviewed by police is seen in a separate Facebook video.

The incident came after a five-second video surfaced on Reddit on May 6 showing Yiliang and Lihua shouting at each other outside their stalls. Towards the end of the clip, Yiliang is seen retreating into his stall.

Shin Min Daily News reported on May 7 that Lihua alleged Yiliang had called her a "chicken" — a slang term for prostitute — after seeing her male friends chatting with her at her stall. She also demanded that he publicly apologise to her.

Yiliang told the Chinese publication at the time that the video did not tell the full story.

Yiliang and assistant accused of having an affair

According to an 8World report on May 9, Yiliang said he had hired a 50-year-old female stall assistant. As his stall operates in the early afternoon and evening, he invited her to rest at his home located nearby during their break from 2pm to 4pm.

He said: "She is new, I don't feel good letting her sit [at the hawker centre] to wait. So I asked her if she wants to come to my home because I live nearby and there is air-conditioning, where she can rest better for two hours before we continue operations in the evening...

"[Lihua] kept asking my assistant if she slept [at my home]. There is another connotation to asking this."

Yiliang said his assistant complained to him that Lihua kept asking if she had slept with him and even told others about it, implying that he and his assistant had an affair.

Yiliang was previously married to veteran actress Lin Meijiao, 62, from 1991 to 1997 and have one daughter, local actress Chantalle Ng, 30. He is remarried with a 21-year-old son, according to recent media reports.

He recounted to 8World that on the day of the incident, his assistant told him about the matter again and in a fit of anger, he went into the chicken rice stall and shouted at Lihua.

Lihua denied she had asked the assistant about sleeping with Yiliang. She alleged it was the assistant who had told her he wanted the latter to sleep at his home even at night and be "hugged and kissed".

She added that when the commotion between her and Yiliang broke out, the assistant hid in a corner in silence, which made her angry. She also hoped the woman would come forward to clarify the matter.

The assistant said to 8World she had only told Lihua she was resting at Yiliang's place and never said anything about him having improper thoughts about her.

Yiliang also shared his relationship with Lihua had been tense since renovation for his stall began at the end of last year.

He claimed she said the dust from the renovation could contaminate her ingredients and wanted him to renovate his stall only when hers is closed on Tuesdays.

He added she had allegedly told the other hawkers about it and she is jealous of his good business.

However, Lihua denied the allegations, sharing she had spoken politely to him and even advised him how to handle his ingredients more efficiently when he first started his business.

She said it is impossible for her to be jealous of Yiliang's business because they sell different dishes and have different operating hours.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com