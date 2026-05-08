Huang Yiliang insists clash taken out of context, other hawker demands apology for being called 'prostitute'

Huang Yiliang has insisted that the video of him quarrelling with his neighbouring hawker didn't show the full situation, while the latter has demanded he apologise.

Shin Min Daily News reported on May 7 that the chicken rice hawker involved in the public spat said the 64-year-old former actor had rushed into her stall suddenly one Sunday afternoon around three weeks ago and cussed at her.

The woman, who declined to be named, said: "We were all startled. I was so frightened that my chest hurt, so I quickly called my son over. Yiliang then hid in his stall and was too scared to come out."

This comes after a five-second video emerged on Reddit on May 6, where Yiliang and the woman were seen shouting at each other outside their stalls at Circuit Road Hawker Centre. Towards the end of the video, Yiliang is seen retreating into his seafood zichar stall Old Fisherman.

The hawker also told Shin Min that she has a group of male friends who would chat with her in front of her stall. She claimed Yiliang had said the men were her "lovers" and called her a "chicken" in Mandarin, which is slang term for prostitute.

She added that as a married woman, she felt very uncomfortable with his remarks and demanded he publicly apologise to her.

She has since installed a surveillance camera in her stall to collect evidence should an argument occur again.

Yiliang was spotted dining alone at the hawker centre and when asked about the conflict, he told Shin Min he got along well with the hawkers, denying he had any conflicts with the chicken rice hawker and insulted her.

He said the video posted online is short and doesn't tell the full story, adding that the public can "speculate as they please".

The Chinese publication also noticed that when Yiliang passed by the chicken rice stall that morning, the woman shouted at him demanding an apology. However, he ignored her and left with his friend.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com