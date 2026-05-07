Huang Yiliang seen getting into argument with neighbouring hawker

A netizen took to Reddit yesterday (May 6) to share video footage of Huang Yiliang caught in a heated argument with his neighbouring hawker selling chicken rice.

In the five-second video, the former actor can be seen angrily pointing at the woman with both shouting at the other. The caption said: "Hokkien expletives exchanged between both hawkers. I'm not sure who started the provocation."

The 64-year-old owns Old Fisherman at Circuit Road Hawker Centre which opened in February, with the aim to sell restaurant-quality seafood dishes at affordable prices. Items on the menu include dishes like crab bee hoon, chilli crab as well as other seafood such as steamed fish.

In the comments section, netizens have weighed in with personal accounts of their encounters with the chicken rice hawker, standing up for her. One wrote: "Wait, hold up. As a MacPherson kid, I can vouch for the auntie in red - she's a nice person. No argument at all. She will always chit chat with me and ask me if people from my church can support her [business]...

"For her to get this angry, bro (Yiliang) has anger management issues."

Later, they altered their comment to reflect that they had gone to buy dinner from her after seeing the post, remarking a definite shift in the hawker's mood.

In response to their claims of Yiliang's "anger management issues", other Redditors were quick to point out Yiliang's past criminal records. In 2022, he was sentenced to 10 months' jail for assaulting his Bangladeshi employee. Separately in 2024, he was fined and banned from driving for five years after injuring a cyclist while driving a van.

On the other hand, one user commented that hawker quarrels were not uncommon: "The environment they work in is very hot, with long hours of standing and stress from facing customers and cooking. Let's just give him some benefit of the doubt."

Yiliang joined Mediacorp (then known as Singapore Broadcasting Corporation) as an actor in 1985, winning Best Supporting Actor at Star Awards three times until his departure from showbiz in 2008. He is best known for his roles in My Genie (2001), Holland V (2003) and I Not Stupid Too (2006).

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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