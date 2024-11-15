Former actor Huang Yiliang fined $3,000 for hitting cyclist with van

Former actor Huang Yiliang was charged in court in September this year for hitting a cyclist with a van at around 8.20pm on Sept 20, 2023.

Today (Nov 15), the 63-year-old, also known as Ng Aik Leong, was fined $3,000 and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for five years.

According to reports, he pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt to the cyclist while driving a vehicle without reasonable consideration for other road users.

The 27-year-old Singaporean suffered injuries including a fractured right elbow.

Yiliang was driving out from a slip road located along Cavenagh Road onto Bukit Timah Road, towards Serangoon Road when he ran into the cyclist, who had the right of way.

The cyclist went to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he was given seven days of hospitalisation leave. He later went to an orthopaedic clinic and received 50 days of hospitalisation leave.

For causing grievous hurt to another person while driving a vehicle without reasonable consideration for other road users, first-time offenders can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

Yiliang was a Mediacorp actor for over 20 years before leaving in 2008 to set up a production house. He was married to veteran actress Lin Meijiao from 1991 before their split in 1997.

Their daughter, actress Chantalle Ng, was a few months old when Meijiao filed for divorce.

