Huang Yiliang responds to customer warning him not to be 'hao lian'

Huang Yiliang was caught in another public spat on May 16, after a customer shouted at him outside his seafood zichar stall Old Fisherman at Circuit Road Hawker Centre.

Two TikTok videos surfaced on the same day, where a man is seen shouting in Hokkien at Yiliang: "I already told you just now... don't be hao lian. I told you just now and you said okay, now you say cannot."

It is believed the man had wanted to order two crabs for his table of six, but the 64-year-old actor-turned-hawker refused the order.

The former also scolded expletives at Yiliang as his companions attempted to calm him down and haul him away.

Hao lian is a Singlish term used to refer to someone as arrogant.

Speaking to 8World in a report published on May 17, Yiliang said the number of crabs he received that day was scarce and to cater to more customers, he limited orders to one crab per table only.

He added: "There are many customers who came from far to support me, I must also consider them. If everyone wants two crabs, what about the others?"

He clarified there wasn't any altercation because he understood how the man must have felt, sharing that if he had enough crabs, he would have accepted everyone's orders.

"I'm also quite upset, who doesn't want to earn money?" Yiliang said.

He also admitted since the media reported on his dispute with the owner of the neighbouring Enah Hainanese Chicken Rice stall in early May, there have been more crowds in the area and his business has doubled.

He shared he hired a male assistant recently and operates his stall only in the evenings at the moment, though he is considering whether to operate during the day.

Yiliang and female assistant accused of having an affair

Yiliang was caught in a feud with the chicken rice stall owner, known as Enah or Lihua, after a clip emerged on Reddit on May 6 of them shouting at each other outside their stalls.

Lihua told Shin Min Daily News on May 7 that Yiliang had called her a slang term for prostitute and demanded he publicly apologise to her, while the latter told the Chinese daily then that the video didn't tell the full story.

Both of them shared with 8World separately on May 9 that the dispute started with Yiliang's 50-year-old female stall assistant — known only as Yeong — whom he had invited to rest at his home during their break time in the afternoon.

Yeong allegedly told Yiliang that Lihua had been asking if both of them slept together, which led Yiliang to confront the latter in her stall in the viral video posted on May 6.

Lihua alleged it was Yeong who told her Yiliang wanted the latter to sleep with him.

On May 10, Lihua and her husband called Yeong over to a table outside their stall. As there were already tension between them, Yiliang called the woman back into his stall and told her not to talk to them.

This led to a shouting match between the couple and Yiliang, which ended with Lihua's husband allegedly hitting the latter's right ear from behind, causing him to fall forward.

Yiliang was taken to Tan Tock Seng hospital, where he was discharged on the same day with painkillers and three days of medical leave.

In response to AsiaOne's queries then, police said investigations of the assault are ongoing.

Despite that, Yiliang told Lianhe Zaobao on May 11 that he has no plans to move his stall as business is stable, adding he will distance himself from Lihua.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com