Huang Yiliang not moving hawker business despite feud, says he wasn't 'smiling' when being taken to ambulance

Huang Yiliang has no plans to move his seafood zichar stall Old Fisherman despite the ongoing public feud which landed him in hospital on May 10.

The 64-year-old actor-turned-hawker told Lianhe Zaobao in a report on May 11 that business is stable at his stall at Circuit Road Hawker Centre and he can't find a more suitable location at the moment.

He said: "I only wish to distance myself from [the chicken rice stall owner] and do our own business individually. After all, things can change in the future, and it's hard to say whether our relationship will improve."

He told Shin Min Daily News in a report on May 12 that he doesn't feel "unfortunate" about the incident and that it's just "fated" to happen.

This comes after a five-second clip surfaced on Reddit on May 6, where Yiliang and the owner of the neighbouring stall Enah Hainanese Chicken Rice, known as Lihua or Enah, were seen shouting at each other outside their stalls.

Lihua told Shin Min Daily News on May 7 that Yiliang had called her a prostitute and demanded a public apology from him. However, the latter told the Chinese daily then that the clip did not tell the full story.

Feud started after Yiliang and assistant accused of having affair

Both of them revealed their side of the story separately to 8World on May 9, sharing that it started from the 50-year-old female stall assistant that Yiliang employed.

Yiliang had invited the woman to rest at his home, which is located nearby, during their break time before the evening operations. Lihua came to know about the arrangement while chatting with the assistant and kept asking if they had slept together, which made the latter very uncomfortable.

Yiliang then went into the chicken rice stall to confront Lihua, which led to them shouting at each other in the viral video posted on May 6.

However, Lihua alleged it was his assistant who told her that Yiliang wanted her to sleep with him.

The assistant claimed she and Yiliang are innocent; the latter also shared that his relationship with Lihua had been tense since renovation for his stall began at the end of last year — something Lihua insisted is false.

Lihua claims Yiliang is 'acting'

On May 10, Yiliang and the assistant were at their stall when Lihua called the woman over to her stall, where she and her husband were waiting. Yiliang told his assistant to ignore them and continue to prepare food.

Yiliang recounted to The Straits Times in a report on May 11 that Lihua and her husband cussed at them, which he retaliated by shouting back.

As he stepped out his stall to confront them, he claimed Lihua's husband hit his right ear from the back, causing him to fall forward.

He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and discharged on the same day with painkillers and three days of medical leave.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, police said investigations on the assault are ongoing.

Lihua told Shin Min Daily News in a report on the same day that she wants to do her work well, adding: "He can act, we can't, that's just how it is."

Other stall owners told Lianhe Zaobao in a May 11 report that Lihua has had conflicts with other stall vendors since they started operating their stall at the hawker centre about a decade ago.

Not smiling

Yiliang also told Shin Min in an interview published on May 12 that while he is feeling okay now, he was concerned about the comments online, which claimed he was "smiling" on the stretcher as he was transported into the ambulance.

He explained: "I was not smiling as I got on the ambulance, I was trying to show others I was okay. I also didn't think I would be going to the hospital in the beginning, but someone had already called the ambulance and police.

"Later, I felt there was a need to go and let the doctors check if I had a brain haemorrhage."

He said that while he was really in pain at the time he was attacked, there was no need for him to show it outwardly by crying over it, adding that the public shouldn't bring up his past as an actor.

Yiliang also expressed his gratitude towards those who had helped him.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com