First look at 4 leaked images from Avatar: The Way of Water trailer

Redditor u/elrincondestructor has leaked four images (now removed) purportedly from the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water trailer.

The trailer was to debut exclusively in theatres with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 4 and won't be released online until a week after.

Obviously, these are spoilers, so consider yourself warned (if the headlines didn't do it for you).

The images show some close-ups of characters that resemble Jake Sully and Neytiri, as well as what looks like a pregnant Na'vi (Neytiri?) with a squad of Na'vi looking like they are headed into battle.

The images look pretty good, with cool lighting and shadows, though you can get similar ray-traced effects in many games these days. Of course, we still haven't gotten a decent look at how the underwater effects look (the one leaked image doesn't count), so let's hope to be surprised.

The official synopsis of Avatar: The Way of Water reads:

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

Avatar: The Way of Water will be directed by James Cameron. The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet.

The movie is the first of four planned sequels and is currently slated for Dec 15, 2022.

