First look: Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is no good guy

Marvel fans have been waiting for Adam Warlock‘s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut since Thor: The Dark World, and come May 5, the comic book character will be brought to life in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

But before then, an exclusive image of the character has been released.

In the exclusive image, actor Will Poulter is suited up as Adam Warlock, frowning as he walks towards someone or something. There's an intimidating aura to him, especially since he has his fists clenched.

Adam Warlock is "definitely not a good guy" in #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3, James Gunn tells Empire.



In an interview with Empire, director James Gunn described Warlock as a baby and revealed that he’s not a good guy in the upcoming movie.

"[H]e's definitely not a good guy — What we’re seeing is the infant form of Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He's basically a baby," said Gunn.

Warlock isn't entirely bad either, though. Gunn’s Warlock is more complicated than what the comics led on and the director is confident that actor Poulter is the perfect fit to bring youthfulness to the character whilst balancing drama and comedy in equal measure.

“People online were saying — ‘Oh, Tom Cruise should be Adam Warlock,'" revealed Gunn. "I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted the person who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future."

He also teased that Warlock will be an important character in the upcoming Multiverse Saga.

"He could become this really important character," teased Gunn. "All the time raising him in that cocoon looks to have been worth it."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres on May 5, 2023.

