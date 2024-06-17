First-time dad Henry Cavill asks for parenting tips

Henry Cavill has asked for some parenting "tips" ahead of becoming a dad for the first time.

The 41-year-old actor and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting their first child together, and Henry took to social media on Father's Day (June 16) to jokingly ask for some parenting advice from his followers.

Alongside a photo of a baby crib, Henry wrote on Instagram: "Oh yeah... and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon!

"Any tips? And don't worry, pillows won't be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scalpels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures."

In April, Henry revealed that he was "very excited" to be expecting his first child with Natalie.

The Man Of Steel star shared the news at the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in New York City, admitting that he can't wait to become a dad for the first time.

Henry told Access Hollywood: "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that."

After being told that he will make a great father, Henry replied: "Thank you."

Natalie works behind the scenes in the movie industry and the pair are believed to have met when they crossed paths for work. Their friendship blossomed into romance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

[[nid:533297]]

A source previously told MailOnline: "Henry first connected with Natalie years ago, and while a romantic spark wasn't instant between them, they always kept in touch.

"Despite strict travel restrictions in place, Natalie flew from the States to the UK so she could be with Henry...

"As a hugely famous actor, Henry is usually very discreet about his personal life and relationships but he's smitten with Natalie... "