First time Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley didn't think he'd ever be an Olympic champion as a gay man

Tom Daley hopes he can be a good role model to LGBT youth.

The 27-year-old diver won his first-ever Olympic gold medal on Monday (July 26) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and has said he "didn't think" he'd ever be an Olympic champion as a "gay man".

And now that he's achieved his dream, Tom hopes he can inspire other LGBT youth to feel like they can "achieve anything".

Speaking after his win alongside diving partner Matty Lee, he said: "I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion. When I was younger I didn't think I'd ever achieve anything because of who I was. To be an Olympic champion now just shows that you can achieve anything.

"In terms of out athletes, there are more openly out athletes at these Olympic Games than any Olympic Games previously. I came out in 2013 and when I was younger I always felt like the one that was alone and different and didn't fit.

''There was something about me that was never going to be as good as what society wanted me to be. I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone. You can achieve anything."

Despite bagging the gold, Tom insisted his career is far from over, but said he will be taking a break to spend time with his husband, Dustin Lance Black, and their three-year-old son Robbie.

He added: "You want to win an Olympic gold medal but never think you actually will. I will carry on, but I will definitely take a break. There are some beverages with my name on it to celebrate with my husband and family.

"This means an incredible amount. All athletes put in such hard work and dedication into our performances. To be an Olympic champion after four attempts at it feels extremely special."

And Tom also said welcoming his son in 2018 has been "life-changing".

He told reporters: "It's been the most amazing, life-changing journey for me and I can't wait to go and see them, my husband and my son, to give them a big hug and be able to celebrate on this incredible journey that it has been."